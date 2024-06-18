In brief Simplifying... In brief Renowned Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik recently revealed her diagnosis of a rare sensory hearing loss on Instagram, urging caution about exposure to loud music.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of support from fans and industry peers, including Ila Arun and Sonu Nigam.

What's the story In a piece of startling news, renowned Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik, famous for her hit tracks in the 90s and 2000s, has been diagnosed with a "rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss." The 58-year-old singer disclosed her condition through a heartfelt social media post on Monday night, describing it as a "sudden major setback." She further clarified that this health issue was the reason behind her recent withdrawal from public life.

Yagnik shares experience of sudden hearing loss

In her Instagram post, Yagnik detailed her experience, "A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything." "This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares." "For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life."

Industry colleagues and fans rally behind Yagnik

Following Yagnik's announcement, her social media was flooded with messages of support. Veteran singer Ila Arun expressed her concern, writing: "So sorry to hear this Dearest Alka... With Blessings. And today's Best Doctors you will be fine and soon we will be hearing your sweet voice Love you always take care." Fellow singer Sonu Nigam also shared his worry, stating, "I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back.. Godspeed your recovery."

Yagnik's illustrious career in playback singing

Yagnik, a prominent figure in 90s Bollywood, has received numerous accolades. Over her four-decade-long career, she has sung for thousands of movies and reportedly recorded over twenty-one thousand songs in more than 25 languages. She made her debut with the film Payal Ki Jhankaar in 1980 and achieved her big break with the song Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab (1988). This year, she lent her voice to songs in Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila.