Rana Daggubati considered for Aurangzeb role in Amit Rai's period drama

By Tanvi Gupta 10:30 am Jun 08, 202410:30 am

What's the story Rana Daggubati—best known for his role as Bhallaldeva in Baahubali—is reportedly being considered for the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in an upcoming period drama directed by Amit Rai. The film, set to be produced by Wakaoo Films and Dil Raju, will also star Shahid Kapoor as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Preliminary discussions with Daggubati have begun and more detailed conversations are expected once shooting logistics are finalized, reported Pinkvilla.

Filming

'Shahid is also excited about the probable collaboration'

A source close to the project told the portal, "Rana is at the top of the list for Amit Rai for the part of Aurangzeb, however, the logistics need to fall in place for the actor to come on board the film." "Shahid is also excited about the probable collaboration," it further added. The script has been finalized and pre-production work has already begun, with shooting expected to commence by the end of 2024, said reports.

Plot details

Film to showcase Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's jail-break: Report

The insider further shared that the upcoming film, while based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is not a biopic. "It's a film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but not a biopic. The makers plan to treat it as a thriller, as the backdrop of the feature film is more on the lines of a jail-break by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the era gone by," the source said.

Actor's preparation

Kapoor prepares for the role of a lifetime

Kapoor is set to undergo intensive preparation for the role of the warrior. "The team intends to bring in a new flavor to the period genre with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," said the insider, adding, "Kapoor considers this part a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Kapoor, who was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is currently preparing for his next, Deva. Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews (in his Hindi debut), the film is scheduled to release on October 11.

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, what's next for Daggubati?

As for Daggubati, he is currently lending his extensive experience in production and script selection to his ninth film production, announced in April. In addition to this, he is spearheading The Rana Connection—a talk show slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement of the show was made recently during the Prime Video Presents event in March. Moreover, reports suggest that Daggubati will portray a tech-savvy antagonist in Rajinikanth's upcoming October release, Vettaiyan.