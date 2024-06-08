Next Article

All about Triptii Dimri's new ₹14cr Bandra home

Triptii Dimri goes luxe: Buys ₹14cr lavish bungalow in Bandra

By Tanvi Gupta 11:57 am Jun 08, 202411:57 am

What's the story After the resounding success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal (2023), Triptii Dimri seems to be on a personal and professional high! From earning the title of "national crush" to bagging one project after another, Dimri's career is soaring to new heights. Adding to her list of achievements, Dimri has recently acquired a luxurious abode in Mumbai's upscale Bandra suburb. The value of Dimri's new home? A whopping ₹14 crore, per reports.

Property details

Details of Dimri's luxurious new residence

Dimri's new abode is a ground-plus-two-story structure, covering a total area of 2,226 square feet. Per Index Tap, property transaction details revealed that she paid ₹70 lakh in stamp duty and a registration fee of ₹30K. The property was officially registered on June 3. The property is located off Carter Road, a posh neighborhood that is home to several B'town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rekha.

Career path

Actor's journey in Bollywood

Originally hailing from Garhwal, Uttarakhand, the 30-year-old actor entered showbiz in 2017 with films like Sridevi's Mom and Sunny Deol's Poster Boys. Her career trajectory soared after her role in Sajid Ali's 2018 romance drama Laila Majnu, starring Avinash Tiwary, but it was the 2020 film Bulbbul that marked her breakthrough. She later gained immense recognition for her performance in Anvita Dutt's Netflix film Qala.

Future endeavors

Meanwhile, Dimri is occupied with these upcoming projects

Dimri currently has several projects in the pipeline starting withVicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to hit theaters on October 11. After this, she will grace screens with the eagerly-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. Dimri is also headlining Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, set for a July 19 release, and Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi—which will be released theatrically on November 22.