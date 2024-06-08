Next Article

Box office: 'Munjya' surpasses expectations with ₹3.75cr opening day collection

By Tanvi Gupta 11:07 am Jun 08, 202411:07 am

What's the story The horror-comedy film Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, made a robust debut at the box office on Friday. The film raked in an estimated ₹3.75cr (net) on its first day, as per Sacnilk. Despite modest pre-sales suggesting an opening of around ₹2cr net, it surpassed expectations. Its stellar debut is credited to ingenious pricing tactics and glowing positive word of mouth.

Occupancy rates

'Munjya' enjoyed 21.49% occupancy rate

The film reportedly boasted an impressive 21.49% occupancy rate in Hindi cinemas on Friday. The day kicked off with a bang, with morning shows pulling in a respectable 10.41%, followed by afternoon and evening slots ramping up to 17.50% and 20.55%. However, it was the night shows that truly stole the spotlight, commanding an impressive 37.49% occupancy. Meanwhile, its competition, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, trailed behind with earnings of ₹1.30cr and a 13.21% occupancy on Friday.

Release details

'Munjya' saw promising advance booking

Munjya was released across approximately 1,600 screens in India, following a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's advance booking reportedly sold around 12,000 tickets in the top three chains. Projections for the opening weekend are optimistic, with estimates suggesting a total of ₹13-15cr net. Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film's performance on Monday will be crucial in determining its longer-term success.

About the film

What is 'Munjya' all about?

Munjya unfolds within the cinematic universe of Maddock Films, sharing its narrative space with previous hits like the 2018 sensation Stree, Roohi (2021), and the 2022 release Bhediya. Set in an era where child marriages were commonplace, the story follows a young boy consumed by vengeance when his beloved Munni is wedded to another. Tragically, he meets his demise, yet his spirit remains tethered to the mortal realm due to his unfulfilled longing. Read our Munjya review here.

Character insight

'Plenty of drama and chaos': Singh discussed her 'Munjya' role

In an interview with ANI, Singh shared insights about her character in Munjya. She said, "I'm playing the character of Pammi in the film. Abhay is portraying Bittu, my son, and I'm his mother, who is pretty strict and possessive about him." "There's plenty of drama and chaos. My character in the film is a lot of fun, a bit loud and feisty, and it's hardcore comedy, something I've never attempted before," she said.