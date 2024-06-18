In brief Simplifying... In brief Joe Alwyn, known as Taylor Swift's ex, is reportedly feeling "emotionally drained" from constant questions about their past relationship.

Despite Swift's album seemingly centered around their breakup, Alwyn wishes to focus on his career and not the past.

In a recent interview, he emphasized the mutual decision to keep their relationship private and expressed his current contentment with life.

Joe Alwyn has finally opened up about his split from Taylor Swift

Questions about Taylor Swift have left Joe Alwyn 'emotionally drained'

By Isha Sharma 11:07 am Jun 18, 202411:07 am

What's the story British actor Joe Alwyn recently broke his silence about his split from pop star Taylor Swift. In an interview with The Sunday Times Style, he shared that the end of a long relationship is a "hard thing to navigate." The couple had been in a relationship for six years, dating from 2017 until 2023. Now, a new The Daily Mail report has revealed why the actor finally chose to speak about the much-publicized breakup.

Frustation

'Taylor has made a fortune off their breakup'

A source told the portal, "Joe wanted to get this over with once and for all so he can move forward with his life and his career." "He never wanted to say anything and was hoping it would all blow over, but it hasn't." "Taylor has made a fortune off their breakup by forming an entire album around it. Meanwhile, he has been cast as 'Taylor's ex.'"

His thought process

Alwyn's focus is on his work, not the breakup questions

The insider further said, "He wishes her no ill will, but he also needed her to know that appearing to address their relationship without confirming who she is singing about can have a lasting and hurtful effect on the people/ men involved." "He wants to be asked about his films, not about Taylor. He cannot go anywhere without being asked about Taylor." The constant questions about Swift had become "depressing" and "emotionally draining."

Privacy matters

What Alwyn said in 'The Times' interview

In the interview with The Times, Alwyn emphasized, "Everyone knows, we together—both of us, mutually—decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private." "It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now." "And, look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life...I feel really good."