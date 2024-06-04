Next Article

Munawar Faruqui announces music video release

Newly married Munawar Faruqui unveils next project

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:12 pm Jun 04, 202404:12 pm

What's the story Bigg Boss 17 champion Munawar Faruqui recently announced his first professional venture after his reported wedding to makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. The comedian revealed the poster of his forthcoming song Kuch Yaadein on social media on Tuesday, featuring himself and actor Suyyash Rai. The music video is slated for a Thursday (June 6) release.

Collaboration

Actor Aneri Vajani will join Faruqui in 'Kuch Yaadein'

Actor Aneri Vajani also shared the poster of Kuch Yaadein on her social media handles, marking her first collaboration with Faruqui. The poster features Vajani alongside Faruqui. She captioned the post, "Kuch Yaadein. Releasing on June 6." This is Vajani's first project since her last appearance in the show Baghin.

Celebrity reactions

Celebrities expressed excitement for 'Kuch Yaadein'

The announcement of Kuch Yaadein was met with enthusiasm from fellow celebrities. Kishwer Merchant commented, "Lala and Baba .. combination aag hai (the combination is fire)," while Divya Agarwal wrote, "I know how beautiful you look here." Nisha Rawal also joined in the excitement, wishing Faruqui and the team "All the best."