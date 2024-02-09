Romanch Mehta-starrer 'Baghin' is available on Star Bharat and Atrangii app

What's the story The latest supernatural television show on the block is Baghin. Telling the story of a girl and a spirit bent on exacting revenge, the Hindi series premiered on the Star Bharat channel and Atrangii app this week. Actor Romanch Mehta, who plays the pivotal role of Shekhar, spoke to NewsBytes about the show, his character, and what makes Baghin stand apart. Excerpts.

How has the reception to 'Baghin' been?

Reception has been mostly positive, but as actors, we're glad that our show has finally found good platforms, one on television and the other on OTT, and is out to entertain viewers. We shot the show for around eight or nine months last year and there was speculation about which platform would pick it up. Now, with Star Bharat airing the show, I'm content.

Please tell us about your character Shekhar

Baghin is a story of three brothers and I play the middle sibling with Iqbal Azad and Krip Suri playing my brothers. What I liked about Shekhar was the duality in him. He has both positive and negative shades and goes through a transformative journey. As an actor, such fleshed-out, complex characters are very exciting to play.

We've seen many similar supernatural stories. What makes 'Baghin' special?

Both on the small and the big screen, similar stories have come up. While the Naagin series is well-known, we also got Bhediya in 2022 where human beings turned into wolves. Although the story isn't something entirely new, the supernatural element isn't our show's only USP. At its core, Baghin is an intricate tale of a family that will draw people in.

Will we get a second part?

From the very beginning, we knew it was going to be a limited series and as artists, such projects are exciting because you know the characters won't get dragged, and they will have a definite start and end. But if the show does well and the makers think it will be profitable, we might return with a second season.

What type of roles are you excited to play now?

Throughout my career, I've done several mythological and social shows. I was part of Siya Ke Ram and Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, and played serious and emotional roles in popular social offerings like Gangaa, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Currently, I'm working on Karmadhikari Shanidev but there's no genre or medium limitation for me. I'm open to all kinds of roles.