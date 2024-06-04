Next Article

Tragic death of rodeo star Spencer Wright's son

Spencer Wright's 3yr old son dies two weeks post-drowning accident

By Tanvi Gupta 04:05 pm Jun 04, 202404:05 pm

What's the story Levi Wright, the three-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife Kallie, tragically died on Sunday (local time). The toddler's death was confirmed by a family friend on social media the following day, who said, "he was removed from life support." The toddler's death occurred two weeks after he accidentally drove his toy tractor into a Utah river on May 21. May he rest in peace.

Heartbreaking struggle

'It feels like someone ripped my heart out...'

Family friend Mindy Sue Clark described the period as extremely difficult, stating on social media, "I cannot even begin to explain how hard the last two weeks have been." "From the moment my phone rang the night of his accident, to last night receiving the message that he had to go. I don't want to focus on the bad or sad, even though it feels like someone ripped my heart out and squeezed it right in front of me."

Critical condition

Levi's medical journey following the accident

Per a statement by the Beaver County Sheriff's Office, after the accident, initial responders located the child and administered life-saving measures at the scene. He was then transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a children's hospital due to his critical condition. Kallie—who also shares daughter Steeley (5) and son Brae (nine months), with Spencer—updated about Levi's condition, noting that he "opened his eyes." However, later, she told supporters that his son's MRI "wasn't good."

Grieving mother

'We are here in the face of our biggest fear...'

Meanwhile, another heartbreaking update came on Sunday. In her post, Kallie wrote, "After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear." "We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go."

Lasting legacy

Remembering Levi's impact amidst tragedy

In her grief, Kallie reflected on her son's impact, stating that he brought out humanity across the nation and reminded people what truly matters in this world. "I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us," she added, saying, "During this time he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world." The family is now mourning their son's unexpected death.