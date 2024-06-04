Next Article

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's 'first night of freedom' detailed in new series

By Tanvi Gupta 04:00 pm Jun 04, 202404:00 pm

What's the story The first episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premiered recently, offering a glimpse into Gypsy Rose Blanchard's release from prison in December 2023. Viewers are taken behind the scenes as Blanchard's now-estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson visits the Chillicothe, Missouri—a correctional facility where Blanchard served an eight-year sentence. She admitted guilt to second-degree murder in connection with her mother's 2016 death. The first episode dealt with the first few hours of Blanchard's newfound freedom after release.

Couple's reunion

Blanchard and Anderson's first night together post-release

After her release, Blanchard and Anderson spent their first night together in a hotel before visiting Blanchard's family the next morning. In the morning, when a producer inquires about their night, Anderson remarks, "Great, we got to love on each other." Then, Blanchard adds humorously that they had "consummated their marriage," with Anderson confirming this by saying, "We did get to do that. She was so nervous."

Personal journey

Blanchard's life post-release: Marriage, separation, and reunion

The series also documented Blanchard's first interaction with a cell phone. At the hotel, she is seen learning how to send a text message. To note, Blanchard and Anderson were wed in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022. After her release, they lived together for about three months in Louisiana before parting ways. Shortly after their separation, Blanchard reconnected with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker—who is also set to appear in the new series.

Public reaction

Blanchard faced backlash, expressed her desire for non-judgment

Since her release, Blanchard has faced criticism for sharing details of her private life on social media. In a Good Morning America interview with Juju Chang on May 30, she expressed her wish to live without judgment from others. She stated that people expect her to be a perfect victim which she is not and added that she has been receiving hate because she survived while the perpetrator of the abuse died.