Indian Oil ventures into Formula One fuel production

By Pradnesh Naik 05:33 pm Mar 07, 202405:33 pm

What's the story Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has unveiled plans to manufacture fuel for Formula One race cars. The state-of-the-art Paradip refinery in Odisha is designated for this production. Within the next three months, the specialized fuel is anticipated to achieve certification from the regulatory bodies. This development signifies India's advancement in high-tech fuel production and its expanding role in global motorsport industries.

IOCL's strategic partnership with Two Wheels Motor Racing

Indian Oil has entered a partnership with Two Wheels Motor Racing as the "Official Fuel Partner" for the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship. This three-year alliance, spanning from 2024 to 2026, involves supplying the "STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel" across all championship rounds (six events between March and December). The collaboration underscores IOCL's commitment to supporting high-performance motorsports through innovative fuel solutions.

'STORM' racing fuel's technological and environmental edge

'STORM-Ultimate Racing Fuel,' produced by Indian Oil, is approved by M/s Intertek in Switzerland, a testing facility associated with Formula One racing. This fuel is designed to enhance engine performance, offering benefits like faster acceleration and increased power output. It also promotes engine longevity and environmental sustainability by reducing engine deposits and exhaust emissions. The introduction of 'STORM' marks a significant technological achievement for Indian Oil in specialized fuel production.