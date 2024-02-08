Fronx is one of the best-selling models for Maruti Suzuki in India

Maruti Suzuki to launch Fronx in hybrid guise in 2025

What's the story Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the Fronx hybrid in 2025, featuring its in-house 'Series Hybrid' technology. The company is focusing on hybrids as they continue to outsell electric vehicles (EVs) with limited model options. The success of Grand Vitara's strong hybrid model, which made up 20% of the SUV's total sales in 2023, has inspired the company to expand its hybrid lineup. Apart from hybrids, the automaker's strategy for our market includes CNG, biofuels, as well as EVs.

New powertrain

In-house Series Hybrid powertrain in the works

Maruti Suzuki is working on an in-house 'Series Hybrid' powertrain (codename HEV) that will be significantly more affordable to produce than the current generation series-parallel and parallel-only hybrid setups. The decision aims to tackle the high cost of powertrains that include internal combustion engines, electric motors, and batteries. The Indian government has not offered tax benefits for hybrids, resulting in a 43% GST compared to 5% for EVs. To minimize cost impact, the company has chosen a series hybrid system.

What is it?

Series Hybrid powertrain, explained

In a Series Hybrid system, the gasoline engine functions solely as a generator or range extender. Instead of directly propelling the vehicle, it generates electricity to power an electric motor that drives the wheels. This simplifies the overall powertrain design, making it more cost-effective and potentially reducing maintenance costs and enhancing reliability. The system excels in stop-and-go traffic situations typical of urban driving environments but is less efficient on highways.

Future plans

Maruti Suzuki's all-new hybrid system and future plans

Maruti Suzuki's upcoming range of HEV-based cars will be powered by an all-new Z12E three-cylinder engine. The compact Z12E will serve as a generator to charge the battery pack or drive an efficient electric motor that drives the front wheels. The HEV series hybrid powertrain will debut in the facelifted Fronx (codename YTB) followed by the next-gen Baleno (YTA) in 2026. Other models in line for the HEV system include the Spacia-based compact MPV (YDB) and the next-gen Brezza.