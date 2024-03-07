New-generation Ford Endeavour spotted in India: What to expect
Although Ford has officially exited the Indian market, the latest iteration of Endeavour has been sighted in India. Known internationally as 'Everest,' the SUV was seen mounted on a flatbed truck near Chennai. This marks the vehicle's inaugural appearance on our shores. The spied model has been identified as an entry-level 'Trend' trim from its international lineup.
Patent filing precedes SUV's arrival on our shores
Ford has secured a design patent in India for the new-generation Endeavour, signaling preparatory steps for its market introduction. The company's strategy may involve importing completely built units (CBUs) initially, circumventing homologation requirements on our shores. This approach could facilitate the SUV's expedited entry into the country, while Ford readies its Chennai plant for local assembly.
Endeavour's competitive edge will be its pricing
Despite being fully imported, the new Ford Endeavour's pricing is expected to remain competitive within its segment. The SUV will challenge its direct competitor, the Toyota Fortuner, which currently peaks at around Rs. 60 lakh for top-end variant in some Indian states. The Endeavour's pricing strategy could position the full-size SUV favorably among prospective buyers seeking value in a premium SUV.
Advanced features to bolster the vehicle's appeal
The upcoming Ford Endeavour is expected to be equipped with cutting-edge technology and safety features. It may include a floating-type 12.4-inch infotainment screen, nine airbags, and a Level-2 ADAS suite for enhanced passenger protection. These attributes, especially prevalent in higher variants, aim to set a new benchmark in the SUV category for both technology and safety standards in the Indian automotive market.
Chennai plant to play pivotal role in Ford's comeback
The Chennai facility, instrumental in producing the previous-generation Endeavour, is poised to play a crucial role in assembling the new-generation SUV. With some retooling, the plant's existing infrastructure is expected to support the production of the all-new model. Local assembly will lead to more competitive pricing. Ford quit the Indian market in September 2021, with cumulative losses of $2 billion. Despite its 25-year-long presence in the country, it could only capture 2% market share.