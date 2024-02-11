Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara rolls on 17-inch dual-tone wheels

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara becomes costlier: Check updated pricing

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has announced a price increase for select variants of the Grand Vitara this February. All variants have received a uniform Rs. 10,000 hike, except for Delta smart hybrid AT, Zeta smart hybrid AT, Alpha smart hybrid AT, and Alpha dual-tone smart hybrid AT trims, which remained unaltered. The car's updated price range is Rs. 10.8-20.09 lakh (ex-showroom). However, for those considering buying the SUV this month, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 75,000.

Developments

ADAS version of Grand Vitara in development

In addition to the Grand Vitara's current lineup, Maruti Suzuki is developing an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) version of the capable SUV. This upcoming variant aims to enhance the safety features and driving experience for customers seeking advanced technology in their vehicles. While there is no specific timeline for its launch, the ADAS version of the Grand Vitara is expected to bolster Maruti Suzuki's position in the competitive mid-size SUV segment.

Features

SUV features 360-degree-view cameras, ventilated front seats

To enhance the in-cabin experience, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara currently features a 360-degree-view camera setup, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and ventilated front seats. It houses a SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with a 9.0-inch touchscreen unit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and Suzuki Connect. Safety features include six airbags, seat belt warning for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat points, ABS, EBD, electronic stability program, and tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Information

It is available with two hybrid powertrain options

The Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine, which is available with a mild-hybrid and a strong-hybrid setup. The strong-hybrid variant delivers a combined power output of 115hp/141Nm, while the mild-hybrid version generates 103hp of power and 135Nm of torque.

