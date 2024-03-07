Next Article

Volvo India launches more affordable variant of XC40 Recharge EV

By Pradnesh Naik 02:49 pm Mar 07, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Volvo has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the introduction of a new, more affordable variant of the XC40 Recharge. The all-new 'Single' variant is priced at Rs. 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and boasts a range of up to 592km, according to ICAT standards. It is positioned below the existing top-end model. Prospective buyers can now reserve this latest offering via Volvo's website.

New model

XC40 Recharge Single variant's power and efficiency

The Volvo XC40 Recharge's Single variant is equipped with a single electric motor on the front axle. The motor produces 238hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 420Nm. The SUV can reach 100km/h from a standstill in just 7.3 seconds. The EV offers an impressive range of up to 592km thanks to its 69kWh floor-mounted battery pack. Volvo ensures the longevity of its electric SUV with an eight-year or 160,000km warranty.

Focus

Volvo intensifies focus on Indian EV sector

Volvo's foray into the Indian electric vehicle market has been met with a positive consumer response. The XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge electric SUVs accounted for approximately 28% of Volvo's total sales in the country last year. The company is strategically pricing the former to broaden its consumer reach. Jyoti Malhotra, the company's managing director, calls this launch a pivotal step toward enhancing performance and eco-friendliness, further reinforcing the Swedish carmaker's commitment to a greener future.

New facility

Volvo strengthens Indian production capabilities with a dedicated manufacturing facility

The assembly of the new XC40 Recharge Single variant takes place at Volvo's dedicated facility in Hosakote, Karnataka. This strategic move ensures all Volvo models sold in India are assembled locally, thereby reducing the overall cost. The Hosakote plant is pivotal to the carmaker's commitment to the Indian market, particularly for expanding its electric vehicle offerings and catering to the increasing demand for sustainable mobility solutions.