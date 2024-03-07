Next Article

By Pradnesh Naik 01:59 pm Mar 07, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Ather Energy, a Bengaluru-based EV maker, has started the delivery of its limited-edition electric scooter, the 450 Apex, across India. Priced at Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding FAME 2 subsidy), this model marks a decade of the company's innovations. The 450 Apex stands out with its exclusive blue and orange color scheme and performance enhancements. The flagship EV is anticipated to be the final variant based on the popular 450 platform.

Design-wise, the 450 Apex flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight, a special Indium Blue paint scheme, transparent body panels, a flush-fitted side stand, angular cast-type mirrors, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter packs a 7.0-inch full-color TFT touchscreen with smartphone connectivity and in-built navigation. Powering the EV is a 7kW mid-mounted electric motor paired with a 3.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The setup promises an ARAI-claimed range of up to 157km, with a real-world range of up to 110km.

The 450 Apex incorporates a novel feature called the 'Magic Twist,' which allows for regenerative braking. By twisting the throttle in the opposite direction up to 15-degree, riders can engage this system. This functionality adds to the scooter's efficiency by harnessing energy during deceleration. The introduction of the 'Warp+' mode further enhances the riding experience with an additional performance option.

Ather Energy is currently developing a new family scooter called Rizta, signaling an expansion of its product line. Teaser images reveal that the Rizta will feature a spacious seat and ample floorboard space. It is expected to be equipped with a touchscreen instrument cluster, suggesting advanced connectivity features including Google Maps and Bluetooth. The EV will operate on Ather's proprietary software platform, AtherStack.