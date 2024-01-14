How Benelli Tornado 400 fares against Aprilia RS 457

How Benelli Tornado 400 fares against Aprilia RS 457

Benelli Tornado 400 features an all-LED lighting setup

Benelli has launched the all-new 2024 Tornado 400 in the European region. The capable supersport competes in the middleweight category with the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, and one of the newest entrants, the Aprilia RS 457. How do the two Italian newcomers, the Tornado 400 and RS 457, fare against each other? Let's compare.

Why does this story matter?

Italian bikemakers have always excelled in creating some of the finest streetfighters and supersport offerings across the globe. Leading the way in the supersport category are automakers such as Ducati, Aprilia, and Benelli. Aprilia entered the middleweight segment with the RS 457 in the European region last year. However, to challenge it, Benelli has now introduced the all-new Tornado 400. Which is better?

Benelli Tornado 400 looks more visually pleasing

Benelli Tornado 400 looks aggressive with full fairing, a dual-pod vertical LED headlamp unit, an upright windscreen, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. Aprilia RS 457 sports a triple LED headlamp setup with LED DRLs, a double front fairing, split-type seats, a full-color TFT instrument console, clip-on handlebars, an under-belly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp.

Aprilia RS 457 gets traction control, 3 riding modes

For the safety of the rider, both the Benelli Tornado 400 and Aprilia RS 457 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The latter also gets a ride-by-wire throttle and traction control system. Suspension duties on both supersport offerings are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Supersports on par in terms of performance

Powering the Benelli Tornado 400 is a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 47.6hp. The Aprilia RS 457 runs on an all-new 457cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 47.6hp. Transmission duties on both bikes are taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Aprilia RS 457 will set you back by Rs. 4.25 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the Benelli Tornado 400 to carry a price tag of around Rs. 4.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), once launched. In our opinion, the Tornado 400 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive styling, capable parallel-twin engine, and better brand value and reach.