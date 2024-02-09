The Meta AI assistant is currently restricted to the US

Instagram is developing an AI-assisted messaging feature: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 11:57 am Feb 09, 202411:57 am

What's the story Instagram, a Meta-owned social media platform, is reportedly developing a feature that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to assist users in composing messages. The upcoming facility was revealed by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. He shared an image showing a "write with AI" option when messaging someone on X (formerly Twitter). Paluzzi believes this feature could paraphrase messages in various styles, similar to Google's Magic Compose.

Meta is progressively incorporating generative AI features to improve and solidify connections between users. This Meta AI assistant can be engaged in one-on-one conversations or group chats, providing suggestions, humor, conflict resolution, and answering inquiries. Presently, the AI is only accessible in the US. To use Meta AI, users can initiate a new message and choose "Create an AI chat" on messaging platforms or type "@MetaAI" in a group chat.

Meta AI assistant coming to WhatsApp and Messenger as well

Apart from Instagram, the Meta AI assistant is expected to be integrated into WhatsApp and Messenger as well, containing numerous AI characters inspired by celebrities. Currently, some characters are portrayed by well-known public figures such as Tom Brady as Bru, MrBeast as Zach, and Naomi Osaka as Tamika. According to Meta, "Reels in Meta AI can help you decide on places to visit based on video reviews."