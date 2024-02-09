Several US presidential campaign ads used AI-generated audio and imagery

US bans AI-generated voice robocalls to curb scammers

What's the story The US government's Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has banned robocalls using AI-generated voice tools. The primary objective behind the ban on such tools is to stop scammers and those who mislead voters. This decision is part of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a 1991 law that limits junk calls with artificial and prerecorded voice messages. FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel stated that it seemed like something from the far-off future, but the threat is already here.

New rule

New regulation empowers the FCC

Now in effect, the new rule allows the FCC to fine companies using AI voices in their calls or block service providers carrying them. It also lets call recipients file lawsuits and gives state attorney generals a new way to crack down on violators. The ruling considers AI-generated voices in robocalls as "artificial," making them subject to the same standards as the consumer protection law.

Penalty

Steep fines and legal action will be implemented

Those who break the law could face fines of over $23,000 (around Rs. 19.1 lakh) per call. Recipients have the right to take legal action and potentially recover up to $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1.25 lakh) in damages per call. In the past, the FCC has used consumer law to fight robocallers meddling in elections. It imposed a $5 million fine on two conservative hoaxers for falsely warning people that voting by mail could increase their risk of arrest.

Use

Use of AI voice tools during elections

Advanced AI tools, like voice-cloning software and image generators, have been used to disrupt elections in the US and globally. Last year, several US presidential campaign ads used AI-generated audio and imagery, and some candidates tried using AI chatbots to talk with voters. Bipartisan efforts in Congress have aimed to regulate AI in political campaigns, but no federal legislation has passed as of now.