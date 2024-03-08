Next Article

The 'Hypersquare' steering wheel features a large TFT display in the center

Here's how Peugeot is aiming to redefine car steering wheel

What's the story French carmaker Peugeot is gearing up to launch its innovative 'Hypersquare' steering wheel in 2026. The rectangular-shaped steering wheel was previewed in the 2023 Inception concept car. Its debut will coincide with the release of Peugeot's B-segment models, the 208 supermini and the 2008 crossover. Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson confirmed that the 'Hypersquare' is the next stage for the carmaker.

About the steering wheel

Hypersquare steering wheel will be paired with steer-by-wire technology

The Hypersquare steering wheel will be paired with steer-by-wire technology, enhancing the driving experience. Jackson explained that it would be technically superior to the current design. Linking it with a steer-by-wire technology, the new-age steering wheel will be absolutely fundamental for Peugeot. "It's agile, flexible, and offers easy agility," she added. For reference, the technology has already been tested on vehicles and customers throughout Europe.

Improvements

Improved cabin space and focus on interior design

This new steering wheel design will create more cabin space, surprising customers with the additional legroom. The Hypersquare will be combined with Peugeot's panoramic curved infotainment screen, which is essentially a 21-inch display on the dashboard and customizable i-Toggle shortcut buttons. Jackson highlighted the significance of interior design, stating that data shows it is a major factor in people choosing Peugeot vehicles.