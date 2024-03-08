Next Article

Tata Punch has been the best-selling model for the carmaker since its launch in India

Top 10 best-selling SUVs in India in February

By Pradnesh Naik 07:20 pm Mar 08, 202407:20 pm

What's the story SUVs are extremely popular among car buyers in India. Tata Punch has claimed the top spot in sales for the second month in a row, with 18,438 units sold in February. The recently launched Punch EV played a significant role in the 65% sales growth compared to February 2023. Hyundai CRETA and Mahindra Scorpio-N also saw a significant increase in sales. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra continue to battle for the largest market share in the SUV segment.

Second and third spot

Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai CRETA follow Punch in sales

Maruti Suzuki Brezza ranked second in SUV sales, clocking 15,765 units and nearly matching its performance from the same month last year. The company experienced a sales increase compared to January 2024 when it sold 15,303 units. Meanwhile, Hyundai CRETA climbed to third place after selling 15,276 units in February, a robust 47% growth compared to the same month last year. The launch of the SUV's facelift in January also contributed to its sales surge.

Fourth and fifth positions

Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Nexon secure fourth and fifth positions

Mahindra's Scorpio model, including Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic variants, secured fourth place in February SUV sales with 15,051 units delivered across India. This marked an impressive 110% growth compared to February last year and was the first time Mahindra sold over 15,000 units of the SUV in a single month since launching the facelifted versions. Tata Nexon, once India's most popular SUV, fell to fifth place with 14,395 units sold in February.

Sixth and seventh place

Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Grand Vitara among top-selling SUVs

Maruti Suzuki Fronx claimed sixth place on the list of top-selling SUVs in February, with 14,168 units delivered. This was an increase from the 13,643 units sold in January 2024. The upcoming launch of the hybrid version of Maruti's smallest SUV is expected to further boost sales. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, a close competitor to Hyundai CRETA in the compact SUV segment, ranked seventh with 11,002 units sold in February, a 20% increase compared to the same month last year.

Bottom of the table

Mahindra Bolero, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai VENUE complete the list

Mahindra's iconic Bolero model rose to eighth place with 10,113 units sold in February, a modest 3% increase in sales compared to the same month last year. South Korean automaker Kia Motors's sub-compact SUV, the Sonet, ranked ninth with 9,102 units sold, outperforming its key rival Hyundai VENUE. The Venue rounded out the list of best-selling SUVs in February at tenth place with 8,993 units sold, trailing significantly behind the segment leader Brezza.