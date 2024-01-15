Hyundai CRETA (facelift) launching in India tomorrow: What to expect

The revamped CRETA might start at Rs. 11 lakh

Hyundai is all set to introduce the CRETA (facelift) in the Indian market tomorrow (January 16). This updated SUV will be offered in seven different trims: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). Eager customers still have the option to pre-book the SUV against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The new CRETA will face competition from the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, SKODA KUSHAQ, Honda Elevate, and others.

It will sport a more muscular look

On the outside, the revamped CRETA will sport a new front and rear design, featuring a large grille with a full-width DRL, split LED headlamps, a redesigned bumper, and a silver faux skid plate. On the rear, it will showcase connected LED taillights, an updated bumper, a shark-fin antenna, a wiper with a washer, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

The SUV is getting a new exterior paint hue

The CRETA (facelift) will debut in seven exterior paint options, including the fresh Robust Emerald Pearl. Other options include Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Ranger Khaki, Titan Gray, Atlas White, and Atlas White with a black roof.

Level 2 ADAS suite will be onboard

Inside, the cabin of the revamped CRETA will sport an updated dashboard and center console layout with new seat upholstery. The SUV will come loaded with dual 10.25-inch displays, a multi-spoke steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-speaker Bose system, and a new AC panel with revised vents. Plenty of safety features are expected including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, a 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

It will come with three powertrain options

Hyundai will let you choose from three powertrains: a 1.5-liter NA petrol, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.