Everything we know about Hero MotoCorp's TVS Raider 125 rival

Jan 15, 2024

The bike will have an all-LED lighting setup

Hero MotoCorp will enter the 125cc premium motorcycle market in India, with the unveiling of a new sporty commuter model on January 23. This yet-to-be-named vehicle is anticipated to showcase aggressive styling and will rival the TVS Raider 125. Rumor has it that Hero MotoCorp will launch this motorbike under a new brand, targeting young consumers in India.

Design elements and features

A few months back, a heavily camouflaged motorcycle was spotted during testing in Rajasthan, giving us a glimpse of its major design elements. The bike will boast a large body, providing a commanding road presence. Sharp lines will define the headlamp unit and fuel tank, while the rear section will also exude an aggressive design. Basic cycle parts will include telescopic forks, a rear drum brake, and LED lamps throughout.

Engine details and price

As of now, it remains uncertain whether Hero MotoCorp will utilize its existing 125cc engine for this new motorcycle. We also have no information about its power figures, as well as the choice of gearbox. In India, we expect the vehicle to sport a price figure of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom), in order to take on TVS Raider 125.

Mavrick 440 will also arrive on the same day

Hero MotoCorp will also unveil its most powerful motorbike to date, the Mavrick 440, on January 23. This Harley-Davidson X 440-based model will bear a retro-inspired design, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and a 440cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. It will cost around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go against rivals such as the Honda CB300F, Jawa 42, and Royal Enfield Bullet 350.