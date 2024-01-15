How Ather 450 Apex fares against Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro rolls on 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

To commemorate its 10th anniversary, Bengaluru-based Ather Energy recently introduced the 450 Apex in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding FAME 2 subsidy). This sporty electric scooter offering now rivals the segment leader, the Ola S1 Pro, which is comparatively priced lower. Between these two premium all-electric offerings, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

With its S1 range of electric scooters, Ola Electric is touted as the torch-bearer of performance-focused electric scooters in India. The EV maker has become the first electric two-wheeler brand on our shores to surpass the 2.5 lakh unit mark in a year in December 2023. However, will the S1 Pro be able to retain the top spot against the capable Ather 450 Apex?

With transparent panels, Ather 450 Apex looks more attractive

Ather 450 Apex flaunts a striking Indium Blue paint scheme and transparent body panels. It features an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flush-fitted side stand, a sleek LED taillamp, and a 7.0-inch full-color TFT touchscreen. Ola S1 Pro sports a dual-pod LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, an LED taillamp, a grab rail, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster.

Both scooters come equipped with disc brakes, regenerative braking

Both the Ather 450 Apex and Ola S1 Pro come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS), regenerative braking, and multiple riding modes to ensure the safety of the rider. Suspension duties on both electric scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ola S1 Pro promises longer riding range

Powering the 450 Apex boasts a 7kW mid-mounted electric motor paired with an IP67-rated 3.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers an ARAI-certified range of up to 157km per charge. Meanwhile, the S1 Pro is backed by an all-new 11kW electric motor that is linked to a 4kWh IP67-rated battery pack. The scooter promises a range of up to 195km on a single charge.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ather 450 Apex will set you back Rs. 1.89 lakh. On the other hand, the second-generation Ola S1 Pro can be yours at Rs. 1.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, excluding FAME 2 subsidy). In our opinion, the S1 Pro makes more sense on our shores, with its potent powertrain and better claimed range at a lower price point.