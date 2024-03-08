Next Article

The S1 X is the most affordable electric scooter from Ola Electric in India

Ola Electric announces Women's Day offers on S1 scooter range

By Pradnesh Naik 06:35 pm Mar 08, 2024

What's the story In honor of International Women's Day, Ola Electric is offering special deals on its S1 electric scooter lineup from March 8 to 10. The discounts, which range up to Rs. 25,000, are applicable on the S1 Air, S1 X, S1 X+, and S1 Pro models. Additionally, women buyers can enjoy a cashback of Rs. 2,000 and an attractive exchange offer for their old ICE-powered scooters.

Discounted pricing and extended battery warranty details

The discounted prices for the S1 range include the S1 X+ at Rs. 84,999, S1 Pro at Rs. 1.30 lakh, and S1 Air at Rs. 1.05 lakh. The S1 X (4kWh) costs Rs. 1,09,999, S1 X (2kWh) is priced at Rs. 79,999, and the S1 X (3kWh) sells for Rs. 89,999 (all prices, ex-showroom). Ola Electric is also offering an industry-first 8-year/80,000km extended battery warranty at no extra charge. Customers can choose an add-on warranty to increase the kilometer limit.

Expansion plans and current market share

By April 2024, Ola Electric aims to grow its service network by 50%, from 414 service centers to 600 centers. The company saw 35,000 vehicle registrations in February, achieving its highest-ever monthly registrations with a Y-o-Y growth of nearly 100%. Ola Electric holds a 42% market share in the electric two-wheeler segment and has recorded close to one lakh registrations in the past three months.