By Pradnesh Naik 12:19 pm Dec 29, 2023

Simple Energy introduced the Dot One scooter in India on December 15 at an introductory price of Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom). However, the EV maker has now hiked the price of its entry-level offering by Rs. 40,000. At the revised price point, it now rivals the Ola S1 Pro. Does the newcomer stand a chance against the established champion? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric has been touted by many as the torch bearer of electric two-wheelers in India. With capable offerings such as the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X range, the EV maker dominated the e-scooter segment with record sales of 2.5 lakh units in 2023. Now, Bengaluru-based Simple Energy plans to snatch the top spot with its affordable Dot One model.

Between these two, the Ola S1 Pro looks more appealing

Ola S1 Pro features a quirky and futuristic design, and flaunts a dual-pod LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a sleek LED taillamp, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. The Dot One borrows elements from its sibling, the Simple One. It sports an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a flat footboard, a digital instrument cluster, and 12-inch designer wheels.

Both come equipped with disc brakes, regenerative braking

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Ola S1 Pro and Simple Dot One come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS), regenerative braking, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both electric scooters are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The S1 Pro promises a range of up to 195km

Ola S1 Pro draws power from an all-new 11kW mid-mounted electric motor paired with a 4kWh battery pack. The scooter has a claimed range of up to 195km on a single charge. Equipped with a 3.7kWh battery pack and an 8.5kW, mid-mounted electric motor, the Simple Dot One promises to deliver a range of up to 151km on a charge.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ola S1 Pro can be yours at Rs. 1.47 lakh. On the other hand, the Simple Dot One will set you back by Rs. 1.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the S1 Pro offers advanced features and a longer range at a premium of Rs. 7,000 over the Dot One, making it a better choice on our shores.