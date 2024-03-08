Next Article

Kia EV9 wins 'Women's Worldwide Car of the Year' award

By Pradnesh Naik 04:47 pm Mar 08, 202404:47 pm

What's the story The Women's Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) panel has named Kia Motors's flagship EV, the EV9, as the World's Best Car for 2024 on International Women's Day. The panel, which included 75 automotive journalists from 52 countries, assessed 63 vehicles before choosing winners in categories like Family Car, Large Car, SUV, 4x4, Pick-up, and Exclusive Car.

Reason for victory

Here's why the Kia EV9 stood out

The Kia EV9, a seven-seater electric vehicle, impressed judges with its aerodynamics, design, performance, and ultra-fast bidirectional charging capabilities. The panel praised its innovative design, advanced technology, family-friendly interior, and enjoyable driving experience. A panelist from Estonia commended its performance in cold weather, while another from Brazil noted its advanced tech features and impressive power output.

Other nominations

WWCOTY's goals and EV9's World Car Awards nominations

WWCOTY aims to recognize exceptional cars and give women a voice in the automotive industry. It considers factors like safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, benefits, and environmental impact. For reference, the 2024 Kia EV9 is also a top three finalist in the World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle categories for the 2024 World Car Awards. Winners will be announced at the New York International Auto Show on March 27.