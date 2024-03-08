Next Article

Tata Tigor EV has a claimed range of up to 315km on a single charge

Tata Motors's EVs available with discounts up to Rs. 3.15L

By Pradnesh Naik 03:48 pm Mar 08, 202403:48 pm

What's the story This March, Tata Motors is offering enticing discounts and benefits on its entire range of electric vehicles (EVs). However, these deals mainly apply to 2023 models, most likely to clear out the remaining inventory. The 2024 Nexon EV and Tiago EV models are also available with some offers. Although, you need to keep in mind that discounts may differ depending on location and stock availability.

Maximum benefits

Pre-facelift Nexon EV has discounts up to Rs. 3.15 lakh

Dealers are giving substantial markdowns on Nexon EV units, especially the pre-facelift model. The Prime variant has a cash discount of Rs. 2.30 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. Meanwhile, the MAX version, which features a 143hp electric motor and a 40.5kWh battery, comes with a cash discount of Rs. 2.65 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. The Prime has an ARAI-certified range of 312km, while the MAX boasts a range of 437km.

Discounts on Tigor

Tata Tigor EV gets benefits worth Rs. 1.05 lakh

The Tigor EV, a compact sedan sibling to the Tiago EV, has discounts up to Rs. 1.05 lakh for 2023 models. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 75,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 across all variants. The Tigor EV has an ARAI-claimed range of 315km, powered by a 26kWh battery pack and an electric motor that generates 75hp of power and 170Nm of torque.

Other offers

Discounts on MY-2023 and MY-2024 models

All 2023 Nexon EV models have a green bonus of Rs. 50,000, while 2024 models receive a green bonus of Rs. 20,000. There are no cash discounts or exchange bonuses for the facelifted version. The 2023 Tiago EV models have benefits up to Rs. 65,000, including a green bonus of Rs. 50,000 and an exchange offer of Rs. 15,000. In comparison, 2024 models come with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and an exchange offer of Rs. 10,000.