Lexus starts deliveries of RX 500h F Sport in India

By Pradnesh Naik 02:09 pm Mar 08, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Lexus, the Japanese luxury carmaker, has started delivering its fifth-generation RX 500h F Sport Performance hybrid SUV in India. With a price tag of Rs. 1.18 crore (ex-showroom), the hybrid SUV made its first appearance at the 2023 Auto Expo and has since attracted considerable attention. Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President of Lexus India, described the RX 500h F Sport Performance as a statement vehicle embraced by new-generation buyers with specific preferences for luxury SUVs.

Design

Take a look at the design of the RX 500h

The Lexus RX 500h looks futuristic with an angular design language. The hybrid SUV is underpinned by an enhanced GA-K platform. The luxurious four-wheeler features a sculpted bonnet, signature 'spindle grille,' sleek LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs, a sloping roofline, black roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and connected LED taillamps. The RX rolls on 21-inch designer alloy wheels and is available in 10 color schemes in India.

Interiors and safety

Luxurious 'Tazuma' cockpit and advanced safety technology

Inside, the 'Tazuma' cockpit offers a luxurious in-cabin experience, which is further enhanced by premium leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof. A 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connected car technology via the Lexus app is also available. Safety-wise, the RX 500h comes with radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure assist, pre-collision system vehicle detection, and seven airbags.

Performance

Powertrain and performance details of the SUV

The Lexus RX 500h boasts a 2.4-liter, inline-four-cylinder engine, paired with the 'Direct4' hybrid electric system. The setup generates 366hp of maximum power and 460Nm of peak torque. With an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (e-CVT), the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.9 seconds. The hybrid powertrain offers better fuel efficiency than its petrol-powered counterparts and gets four driving modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, and Custom.

Features

Advanced features and technology

The RX 500h F Sport Performance is equipped with Dynamic Rear Steering, which adjusts the rear wheels up to four degrees in sync with the front wheels for enhanced handling. It also features an eAxle for improved motor efficiency and Active Sound Control to amplify the exhaust sound. The SUV also includes an Electronically Controlled Brake System (ECB), EBD, and ABS.