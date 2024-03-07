Next Article

The rewards are credited within 24 hours of redemption

Free Fire MAX codes for March 7: How to redeem

By Pradnesh Naik 09:33 am Mar 07, 202409:33 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has swiftly risen to prominence in India's fiercely competitive battle royale gaming landscape. Its engaging graphics and immersive gameplay have earned praise from enthusiasts across the country. The introduction of free daily redemption codes adds an exciting dimension to the experience. The codes come with limited validity, usually spanning 12-18 hours. This time constraint enhances anticipation and intensifies the thrill for players.

Codes

Codes are valid for limited duration

You can elevate your gaming journey with custom redemption codes designed for Garena Free Fire MAX, granting access to a wide range of unique in-game items and rewards. Here are the codes for Thursday (March 7): F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE, FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U, F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ, FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF, F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7, FYTGDSB4E4576JYH, FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI FY6STWRFG4585AR4, FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT, FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73 FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD, FTAG4F5BTGKI8UKT, FYOH98U75YTR7FGG

Process

How to unlock in-game items?

First, visit the rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes. Log in using credentials from platforms like Facebook, Apple ID, X, Google, VK ID, or Huawei ID. Enter the redemption code into the specified text box on the screen, then complete the process by clicking "Confirm." Once the codes are successfully redeemed, you can collect your rewards by launching the game on your device.