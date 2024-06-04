Next Article

Camila Mendes and Rachel Matthews establish production company

By Shreya Mukherjee

What's the story Camila Mendes, recognized for her role on Riverdale, and Rachel Matthews of Happy Death Day fame have established a new feature film and TV production company named Honor Role. The company's focus will be on dynamic, character-driven narratives from filmmakers with unique perspectives. A partnership has been formed with Tricky Knot, an entertainment financing and development firm that supports emerging independent production companies, providing Honor Role with its own development and production fund.

'Griffin in Summer'

Mendes and Matthews to debut film at Tribeca Festival

The first film produced by Mendes and Matthews under Honor Role, titled Griffin in Summer, is slated to premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival on June 6. Directed by Nicholas Colia, the film boasts a cast including Everett Blunck, Melanie Lynskey, Owen Teague, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Kathryn Newton. The storyline revolves around a 14-year-old named Griffin Nafly embarking on an unforgettable summer journey.

Past successes

Mendes and Matthews: A history of collaboration

Both Mendes and Matthews are alumni of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, where they first met. Their shared passion for acting and similar artistic tastes led to a successful collaboration as executive producers on Amazon Prime Video's Upgraded, a romantic comedy in which they also starred. The film premiered on the streaming platform and remained its No. 1 film globally for several weeks.

Joint statement

Mendes and Matthews on their creative partnership

Speaking about their collaboration, Mendes stated, "Rachel and I have always spoken the same language creatively...She truly is the perfect cocktail of producorial qualities. Our close relationship is the final garnish that adds a little flavor and fun." Matthews echoed her sentiments, saying, "Camila has had invaluable on-set experience, which has allowed her to further fine-tune her already sharp eye, exceptional taste, and deep understanding of what is needed to properly execute high-quality productions."