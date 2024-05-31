Next Article

Robert De Niro denied award over political remarks against Donald Trump

Robert De Niro stripped of NAB Award following anti-Trump comments

By Isha Sharma 04:25 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has been denied the Service to America Award by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) due to his recent fiery political remarks. The decision was made after De Niro recently made contentious comments about former United States President Donald Trump outside a Manhattan courthouse. The actor's statements were considered "divisive and partisan" by the NAB, leading to the withdrawal of the award.

NAB's comments

NAB asserted that the actor's comments would create 'distraction'

NAB said in a statement, "This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners." "While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro's recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize."

Political involvement

De Niro was to receive the award next week

De Niro was scheduled to receive the award, considered the highest individual honor given by the NAB, for his charitable work and public service next week. The actor's appearance at a New York court was on behalf of President Joe Biden's re-election campaign and he has also recently signed numerous Democratic donation solicits. The Raging Bull actor was slated to be honored on June 4 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

De Niro's comments

'Trump wants to destroy not only the city but country'

The legendary actor recently said, "The Twin Towers fell just over here. I love this city. I don't want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country, and eventually he can destroy the world." "If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections — forget about it. That's over; that's done. If he gets in, he will never leave."

Trump's response

Trump was not the one to not react

Reacting quickly, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left - MAGA (sic)." He added that De Niro's "movies, artistry, and brand" have gone "WAY DOWN IN VALUE."

Recent conviction

Meanwhile, Trump was found guilty in hush-money case

De Niro might have lost out on an award but the former American president's woes are far worse. On Thursday, Trump was found guilty on all charges in the hush money case involving former adult film star Stormy Daniels. This made him the first US president, past or present, to be charged and convicted of a crime.