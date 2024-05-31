Next Article

Trump convicted on all counts

Trump found guilty on all 34 counts in hush-money case

By Chanshimla Varah 11:07 am May 31, 202411:07 am

What's the story A New York jury found former United States President Donald Trump guilty on all charges in the hush money case involving former adult film star Stormy Daniels on Thursday. The conviction makes him the first American president, past or present, to be charged and convicted of a crime. He now faces a possible four-year jail sentence for each of the 34 felony offenses, though court observers say he is unlikely to serve time behind bars.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The case revolves around hush payments totaling $130,000 made to Daniels, which prosecutors said were concealed in business records such as checks, invoices, and accounting entries. Prosecutors claim Trump directed Michael Cohen, his former attorney, to pay Daniels for her silence during the 2016 election season for the alleged sexual encounter he had with the adult star in 2006. After Cohen paid Daniels the money, prosecutors claim Trump reimbursed the lawyer and covered the costs under "legal expenses."

Reaction

Sentencing on July 11

The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is expected to be officially nominated. Trump, however, is allowed to continue his battle to unseat President Joe Biden in the US presidential election in November. Outside the courthouse, Trump told reporters, "I'm a very innocent man," vowing that the "real verdict" would come from voters. He called the trial "rigged" and a "disgrace."

Charges

Jury deliberation and additional charges against Trump

The jury deliberated for over 11 hours across two days before reaching their unanimous decision. Their identities were kept secret throughout the proceedings, a practice typically reserved for cases involving violent defendants. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign, responding to Trump's conviction, said "no one is above the law." "There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box," campaign communications director Michael Tyler said.

Cases

Other cases against Trump

The New York case was one of four criminal indictments the former US president faced. Trump is also facing federal and state charges for attempting to overturn the election results in 2020 and hoarding secret documents after leaving office. However, the hush money case is likely to be the only one to go to trial before the November election.