Next Article

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good's public appearance

Jonathan Majors makes first big red carpet appearance after sentencing

By Tanvi Gupta 03:49 pm Jun 04, 202403:49 pm

What's the story Jonathan Majors, known for his role in Marvel, and Harlem actor Meagan Good were spotted at the 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards on Monday (local time). This marked their first public appearance since Majors's sentencing to a one-year "in-person batterers" intervention program in April. The couple was first linked romantically in May 2023 and made their red-carpet debut at the African-American Film Critics Association Awards Luncheon in March.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment following a domestic violence incident involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. After a string of widely covered court proceedings, Majors received a sentence of one year on April 8. The reported domestic incident occurred in New York City in March 2023. Despite the charges, Majors's attorney Priya Chaudhry claimed her client was "completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

Career impact

Majors's major career setback

In the subsequent months, after the dispute, Majors faced significant professional setbacks. These included the US Army halting advertising campaigns featuring him, his public relations firm, The Lede Company, severing ties with him, and Marvel Studios ceasing collaboration with the actor. Known for his portrayal of Kang the Conqueror, the actor had been slated to feature prominently in several upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including a fifth installment of the Avengers series.

Unwavering support

Good stood by Majors amid legal troubles

Throughout Majors's legal proceedings, his girlfriend Good has remained supportive, attending several court appearances. Speaking about her sister's relationship with Majors, La'Myia Good told PEOPLE in March 2024, "We're all about love, love, love, positivity, positivity, positivity." She acknowledged that her sister had been on a challenging journey since her divorce from DeVon Franklin in June 2022. "Moving forward is difficult. But not only that, transitioning with career and all her jobs that's going on...She's got a lot going on."