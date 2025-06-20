Coldplay to reissue albums on LPs made from recycled plastic
What's the story
British rock band Coldplay is set to rerelease nine of its albums on EcoRecord LPs, a type of vinyl made from recycled plastic bottles.
The move is part of the band's ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.
The EcoRecord LPs reportedly cut carbon emissions during production by 85% compared to traditional vinyl manufacturing processes, per reports.
Label's statement
'Pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact...': Jen Ivory
Jen Ivory, managing director of Coldplay's record label Parlophone, expressed pride in the partnership with the band.
She said, "The shift to EcoRecord LP for their releases is a testament to what's possible when innovation meets intention."
"It's not just about a new product, it's about pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact, providing fans with the same high-quality audio experience while setting a new standard for physical music production."
Album details
These albums will be reissued
The albums being reissued include the band's debut album Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X+Y (2005), Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), A Head Full of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019) and Music of the Spheres (2021).
Each EcoRecord LP is made from approximately nine recycled plastic bottles that are cleaned, processed into pellets, and molded into records.
Touring sustainably
Coldplay are also working toward a more sustainable touring model
Coldplay is also working toward a more sustainable touring model. Frontman Chris Martin had earlier said there was still "quite a long way to go" in achieving this goal.
The band had partnered with direct air capture innovators Climeworks to ensure their Music of the Spheres World Tour was net-zero carbon.
Notably, their album Moon Music was already released on an EcoRecord LP.