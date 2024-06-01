Next Article

Mindy Kaling is 'definitely' open to reprising Kelly Kapoor

What's the story Mindy Kaling, renowned for her role as Kelly Kapoor in The Office, has expressed openness to reprising her character. During a recent visit to PEOPLE in 10, she discussed the potential of returning to her iconic role. Despite the time lapse since she last portrayed Kapoor, Kaling stated she would consider revisiting the character if asked. To recall, The Office was among the earliest projects Kaling worked on in her career.

Reprising her role

She is 'definitely' open to it

Kaling said, "It's been such a long time since I've acted as Kelly Kapoor that I'm like, 'Oh, I'd have to get into character' — not to sound method....But I'm like, 'What would she be like? At my age?" "For that group of people, I would definitely - I'd be open to it." Kaling essayed the fun-loving and attention-hungry Kapoor on all nine seasons of The Office.

Spinoff outlook

Kaling expressed optimism for 'The Office' spinoff series

The upcoming spinoff series of The Office has garnered Kaling's optimism. Although not involved in the project, she expressed positive sentiments about its potential. "I think it's gonna be great," she told host Makho Ndlovu. "I don't have anything to do with it, but I'm big fans of the people behind the scenes, so I think it'll be good," she added, referring to Greg Daniels and Michael Koman.

Production details

Peacock's 'The Office' spinoff begins production in July

The new spinoff series of The Office is set to commence production in July. As of now, only Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore have been confirmed as cast members. The storyline of the new series says, "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

Cast reactions

Original cast members share thoughts on 'The Office' spinoff

Several original cast members of The Office have voiced their opinions on the upcoming spinoff. Steve Carell, who played the iconic role of Michael Scott, confirmed he will not be returning to his role but expressed enthusiasm for the new concept. John Krasinski also disclosed that he hasn't been asked to participate in the spinoff but would consider it if approached by Daniels. Fans, however, remain hopeful about seeing them in the reboot.