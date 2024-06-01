Next Article

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' was released on Friday

Sharan Sharma explains significance of 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' title

By Isha Sharma 09:21 am Jun 01, 202409:21 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in the theaters on Friday. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie is a unique exploration of the support systems around achievers. In an interview with Mid-Day, Sharma revealed that the film, where both the husband and wife share the same name, is inspired by the story of Navjot Singh Siddhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

Film inspiration

Title inspiration and Dhoni's influence on the title

While the title might suggest a tribute to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sharma clarified that it was inspired by the aforementioned couple. Sharma said, "The title comes from the endearing story about Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife [Navjot Kaur Sidhu] sharing the same name." "Once we came up with the title, we reached out to Dhoni for a go-ahead, and he responded with a yes quickly. I hope someday he will watch my movie."

Casting choices

Character development and casting decisions in the project

The film's narrative revolves around two characters named Mahi: Mahima, a doctor with cricketing talent, and her husband Mahendra, a failed cricketer. Sharma and his writing partner Nikhil Mehrotra created these characters without specific actors in mind. However, by the end of the writing process, Sharma felt Rao was a natural fit for the role of Mahendra. He praised Rao saying, "Raj can be called a gift to cinema, given his promise toward his craft."

Role preparation

Kapoor's transformation for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

Kapoor was selected to play the role of Mahima, based on her previous collaboration with Sharma in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). Sharma praised Kapoor's innocence and dedication, making her ideal for the role. He commended her transformation saying, "She gave it her all, and became a cricketer from a person who knew nothing about the sport." "I needed an actor who would work hard and that's her biggest virtue."

Theme

Sharma wanted to explore love in arranged marriage setup

Further speaking about the film's theme, the director pointed out, "Usually, films focus on the achiever's glory, but we wanted to navigate the journey of the support system around him/her." "I found the idea of love [blossoming] in an arranged marriage endearing. These two have nothing in common and find their connection in cricket." The film also stars Zarina Wahab and Kumud Mishra.