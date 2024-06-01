Next Article

Mahershala Ali's potential scheduling conflicts

Mahershala Ali's 'Jurassic World' role raises questions for 'Blade' reboot

By Shreya Mukherjee Jun 01, 2024

What's the story The Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) announced film Blade has seen Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali linked to the role of Eric Brooks/Blade since 2019. However, with Ali currently in talks for a role in Universal Pictures's upcoming Jurassic World movie, set for production in mid-June and a release in July 2025, concerns have arisen about potential delays to Blade's November 2025 release date. The recent writers' and actors' strikes have further complicated matters by limiting updates on Blade's development and pre-production.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this week, it was reported that the two-time Academy Award winner is discussing a part in the forthcoming Jurassic World 4. If he says yes, he'll be joining heavyweights like Scarlett Johansson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend. Gareth Edwards is directing the new film from a script penned by David Koepp. However, Ali's Jurassic association might alter Blade's release timeline.

'Blade's creative overhauls and cast changes

Since its announcement, the Blade solo film has undergone multiple changes in writers, cast members, and release dates. The movie has reportedly seen several creative overhauls, including various period pieces, lower budget options, and even a female-led ensemble with Blade as a supporting character. In December 2023, Ali expressed his encouragement with the movie's current direction. However, concrete details have been scarce since then due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

Cast departures and uncertainties surrounding 'Blade'

Aaron Pierre, who joined the Blade project in 2022, confirmed his departure amid the creative changes in March this year. The status of other previously reported cast members such as Mia Goth, Milan Ray, and Delroy Lindo remains uncertain. Adding to this uncertainty is Lindo's involvement with Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's untitled vampire movie at Warner Bros., scheduled for an early 2025 release.

Potential impact of Ali's 'Jurassic World' role on 'Blade'

If Ali signs on for Jurassic World 4, his availability for Blade might be delayed until fall 2024 due to production timelines. This would give the movie just over a year from pre-production to release—a challenging timeline that could potentially exacerbate previous complaints about rushed visual effects and shorter marketing windows at Marvel Studios. The potential conflict has sparked speculations about Blade's future release date.