Liverpool agree £40m deal for Bournemouth's left-back Milos Kerkez
What's the story
Premier League giants Liverpool have agreed upon a £40 million deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.
The 21-year-old has been a key player for Bournemouth, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season.
His impressive performances caught Liverpool's attention, who were tracking him for some time now.
As per Fabrizio Romano, it's a long term deal for Kerkez and he will be set for a medical in the upcoming days.
Kerkez
A look at the journey and stats of Kerkez
Kerkez began his senior career at Hungarian side Gyor before a move to Italian club AC Milan.
After failing to play for Milan, Kerkez joined Dutch team AZ Alkmaar in January 2022.
After making 5 appearances in the 2021-22 season for AZ Alkmaar, he helped the side finish fourth in the Dutch top flight in 2022-23, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 52 appearances.
The Eredivisie side also reached the semi-finals of the 2022-23 Europa Conference League.
Kerkez joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2023. Across two seasons, he made 74 appearances, scoring twice.
Transfer updates
A look at the summer transfer window of Liverpool
Along with Kerkez's potential transfer, Liverpool are also finalizing a deal for Florian Wirtz.
The 22-year-old arrived at Liverpool's training ground on Friday morning to complete his £116.5 million move to the Premier League champions.
Earlier, Liverpool signed right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
Meanwhile, defender Jarell Quansah is close to joining Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth over £34 million.
Final discussions are ongoing between the clubs and once an agreement is reached, Quansah will depart for Germany.
