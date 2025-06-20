Liverpool agree £40m deal for Bournemouth's left-back Milos Kerkez

What's the story

Premier League giants Liverpool have agreed upon a £40 million deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for Bournemouth, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season.

His impressive performances caught Liverpool's attention, who were tracking him for some time now.

As per Fabrizio Romano, it's a long term deal for Kerkez and he will be set for a medical in the upcoming days.