Ramy Youssef exits Will Ferrell's Netflix comedy; find out why

Youssef and Rabinowitz were initially announced as co-showrunners of the golf comedy series. They had also created the show with Ferrell, who will portray a fictional golf legend. Campagna was an executive producer through Youssef's Cairo Cowboy production company, which is still developing an untitled living facility series for Netflix with Steve Way, a close friend and collaborator of Youssef.

New addition

Molly Shannon joins the cast

Meanwhile, actor Molly Shannon has been added to the cast of the untitled golf comedy. She will play a character named Stacy in the series. This marks her reunion with Ferrell, as they were both cast members on Saturday Night Live from 1995-2001. Her recent credits include Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building and all three seasons of HBO Max's The Other Two. Shannon will next be seen in Driver's Ed and Netflix's People We Meet on Vacation.