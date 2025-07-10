Netflix's 'Unaccustomed Earth': Ritesh Batra replaces Nisha Ganatra as director

Netflix 's upcoming drama series Unaccustomed Earth , based on Jhumpa Lahiri's short story collection, has seen a change in its directorial team. Nisha Ganatra, who was initially slated to direct the pilot episode, has stepped down due to scheduling conflicts. Now, filmmaker Ritesh Batra will helm and executive produce the first two episodes of the series, reported Deadline.

Director change Ganatra to be executive producer Ganatra, who is currently busy with her upcoming movie Freakier Friday, had extensive post-production work that overlapped with Unaccustomed Earth's preparation schedule. Despite stepping down from the director's role, she will continue to be associated with the series as an executive producer. Ganatra reportedly suggested Batra as her replacement to Netflix.

Series synopsis More about the series Unaccustomed Earth, a product of showrunner John Wells and writer/executive producer Madhuri Shekar, delves into the lives of a close-knit Indian American community grappling with love, desire, and belonging. The story revolves around a scandalous affair that emerges when a devoted wife's long-lost love is revealed. The series was greenlit by Netflix in April after opening a writers' room in February.