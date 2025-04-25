What's the story

Netflix is adapting Jhumpa Lahiri's celebrated short story collection, Unaccustomed Earth, into a drama series.

Titled Unaccustomed Earth, the show will be produced by John Wells.

The series promises to be an epic drama centered around a close-knit immigrant community grappling with themes of love, desire, and belonging.

The story unfolds a scandalous affair between a devoted wife and her long-lost love, disrupting the elite Indian American community in Cambridge, Massachusetts.