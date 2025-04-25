Jhumpa Lahiri's 'Unaccustomed Earth' coming to Netflix: What to expect
Netflix is adapting Jhumpa Lahiri's celebrated short story collection, Unaccustomed Earth, into a drama series.
Titled Unaccustomed Earth, the show will be produced by John Wells.
The series promises to be an epic drama centered around a close-knit immigrant community grappling with themes of love, desire, and belonging.
The story unfolds a scandalous affair between a devoted wife and her long-lost love, disrupting the elite Indian American community in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Production details
The creative team behind 'Unaccustomed Earth' series
The series will be brought to life by a talented team.
Wells will be the writer, showrunner, and executive producer through his John Wells Productions's overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.
3 Body Problem's Madhuri Shekar will also join as a writer and executive producer.
Freakier Friday and Late Night's Nisha Ganatra will direct the first episode and will also be an executive producer.
Past collaborations
Netflix's successful collaborations with Wells and Warner Bros.
This project is yet another collaboration between Netflix, Wells, and Warner Bros. Television, after their successful partnership on the critically acclaimed show Maid and the upcoming limited series Untamed.
The executive producers for Unaccustomed Earth are Lahiri herself, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, and Celia Costas.
Casting details will be out soon.