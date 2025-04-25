'CID 2' to air first-ever silent episode this Sunday
What's the story
In a first, the makers of iconic Indian television series CID are all set to air their first-ever "silent" episode.
This unique episode, which will air on Sunday, will see actors Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava communicating only through expressions and gestures.
The episode takes place in an innovative escape room named The Silent Den and revolves around a birthday celebration gone wrong.
The actor's perspective
'This episode carries an emotional weight': Shetty
Shetty, who plays Daya on the show, called the experience of shooting a silent episode "challenging" yet "creatively fulfilling."
He noted how expressions, body language, and the unspoken bond between team members mattered.
"Shooting a silent episode was both challenging and creatively fulfilling...This episode carries an emotional weight that will hit home for our long-time fans," he told India Today.
Actor's insights
Srivastava echoed Shetty's sentiments on silent storytelling
Echoing Shetty's sentiments, Srivastava also shared his thoughts on filming CID's first silent episode.
He stressed that the essence of storytelling lies in the ability to evoke emotion without the use of words.
"And this Sunday's silent episode of CID pushes that belief to its absolute limit. It's a completely new experience for us as actors and for the audience," he added.