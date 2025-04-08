How much did 'CID' actors earn during TV's golden years?
What's the story
Before CID found a new home on Netflix, it ruled Indian television for over two decades on Sony TV.
The iconic crime show, led by Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, became a staple of every household's TV time.
Now that we're hooked all over again, it's the perfect time to revisit what our favorite crime-fighters were earning per episode back in the day.
Here's the breakdown of their earnings.
ACP Pradyuman
Satam's earnings as ACP
Satam, who played the iconic character of ACP, reportedly earned around ₹1 lakh per episode.
His character as the head of CID was widely appreciated and believed to have played a major role in the success of the show.
The actor's earnings suggest the importance of his role in the series.
There are now reports that his iconic character will die in the upcoming episodes.
Trusted officers
Abhijit and Daya's earnings revealed
Abhijit, one of ACP's most trusted officers, was played by Aditya Srivastava. He was reportedly paid around ₹80,000 per episode.
Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya, also earned between ₹80,000-85,000 per episode.
Their characters are perceived as integral to the show's success, and their earnings suggest this importance.
Supporting roles
Earnings of the supporting cast in 'CID'
Dinesh Phadnis (the team's funnyman, Freddy aka Fredericks) earned about ₹70,000 per episode.
The genius forensic scientist Dr. Salunkhe was played by Narendra Gupta, who earned ₹40,000 per episode.
His assistant, Dr. Taarika, was played by Shraddha Musale, who also earned ₹40,000 per episode.
New characters
The earnings of Vivek and Poorvi in 'CID'
Vivek, played by Vivek Mashru, earned ₹40,000 per episode. Ansha Sayed, who portrayed Inspector Poorvi, was also paid the same.
Janvi Chheda, seen as Shreya, earned ₹45,000 per episode, while Ajay Nagrath (Pankaj) and Vaishnavi Dhanraj (Tasha) each received ₹50,000.
These salaries reflect not just the popularity of CID but also the value placed on its ensemble cast, who brought action, drama, and intrigue to every episode.