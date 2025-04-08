What's the story

Before CID found a new home on Netflix, it ruled Indian television for over two decades on Sony TV.

The iconic crime show, led by Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, became a staple of every household's TV time.

Now that we're hooked all over again, it's the perfect time to revisit what our favorite crime-fighters were earning per episode back in the day.

Here's the breakdown of their earnings.