What's the story

Veteran actor Shivaji Satam, who made the legendary Sony TV show CID a household name with his portrayal of ACP Pradyuman, has spoken about rumors of the character's exit from the show.

Reports suggested that Pradyuman would be killed in a bomb blast.

When asked about this, Satam told BT, "I have no clue about this. I have taken a break for sometime and the makers know what lies ahead in the show."