'No clue' about Pradyuman's future—Shivaji Satam confirms 'CID' hiatus
What's the story
Veteran actor Shivaji Satam, who made the legendary Sony TV show CID a household name with his portrayal of ACP Pradyuman, has spoken about rumors of the character's exit from the show.
Reports suggested that Pradyuman would be killed in a bomb blast.
When asked about this, Satam told BT, "I have no clue about this. I have taken a break for sometime and the makers know what lies ahead in the show."
Uncertainty
'As of now, I am not shooting for the show'
Unsure about his character's future, Satam added, "I have not been told whether my track is over or not! As of now, I am not shooting for the show."
"I am planning to go on a holiday in May, because my son who lives abroad is coming to India. I have enjoyed playing ACP for 22 years in the earlier season. It has been a great journey."
Plot twist
'CID' plot twist: ACP Pradyuman's death in bomb blast
So how is it going to go down?
A credible source told India Today that Barbosa (Tigmanshu Dhulia) will plant a bomb to take the CID team down. "While the other members would be saved, ACP Pradyuman would lose his life."
The episode with this twist has just been shot and will air in a few days, the source said.
Uncertain return
Potential return of ACP Pradyuman remains unclear
While CID has a history of bringing back characters from the dead, there are currently no plans to resurrect ACP Pradyuman. However, a decision may be made based on viewer feedback after this shocking twist.
The show, which first premiered in 1998, was relaunched earlier this year on Sony TV and is also available for streaming on Netflix.
Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with rumors of actor Parth Samthaan joining the show in a special role.