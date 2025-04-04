Two of Beckham sons reportedly feuding over shared romantic history
What's the story
Reportedly, a family feud is brewing between Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham, the sons of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer-former pop star Victoria Beckham.
According to TMZ, the disagreement stems from Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who was once linked to Brooklyn before dating his younger brother.
Insiders close to the family revealed this rift isn't out of jealousy but rather suspicions about Turnbull's motives for dating another member of the Beckham clan.
Notable absences
Brooklyn, wife Nicola Peltz Beckham were absent from family events
Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham (30) also missed David's 50th birthday party in Miami, reportedly due to the ongoing conflict with his brother Romeo, 22.
The couple has reportedly decided against attending any public family events where Turnbull is present.
This was also why they missed Victoria's fashion show in March, insiders claimed.
Social media silence
Romeo's Instagram post sparked speculation about a family feud
Further fueling the speculation about the feud, Romeo also did not include Brooklyn in a recent Instagram post from their father's birthday party.
Resharing the same photo on an Instagram Story, he wrote, "Family is everything...love you all," tagging Turnbull, sister Harper, parents Victoria and David, brother Cruz, and Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel.
The omission has certainly raised eyebrows.
Past romances
Romeo's relationship history prior to Turnbull
Romeo went Instagram-official with Turnbull in November 2024, as per the Daily Mail.
Before Turnbull, the former professional footballer was seen getting cozy with fellow celebrity Gray Sorrenti. Before that, he dated Mia Regan for five years until their breakup in February 2024.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn's and the Beckham family's representatives are yet to respond to this matter.