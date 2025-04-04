What's the story

Reportedly, a family feud is brewing between Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham, the sons of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer-former pop star Victoria Beckham.

According to TMZ, the disagreement stems from Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who was once linked to Brooklyn before dating his younger brother.

Insiders close to the family revealed this rift isn't out of jealousy but rather suspicions about Turnbull's motives for dating another member of the Beckham clan.