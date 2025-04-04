What's the story

Comedian Conan O'Brien recently defended his decision to attend the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain event last month, amid the controversy of President Donald Trump's overhaul of the arts center.

On his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, he said, "There was the question of, 'Should I go, should I not go?' And I felt like it was important to show up."

He eventually attended to pay tribute to the recently dismissed board members who chose him for the award.