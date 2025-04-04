Why Conan O'Brien attended Kennedy Center event despite Trump takeover
What's the story
Comedian Conan O'Brien recently defended his decision to attend the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain event last month, amid the controversy of President Donald Trump's overhaul of the arts center.
On his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, he said, "There was the question of, 'Should I go, should I not go?' And I felt like it was important to show up."
He eventually attended to pay tribute to the recently dismissed board members who chose him for the award.
Award ceremony
O'Brien was honored for lifetime achievement in comedy
At the event, O'Brien received the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy. He stressed the significance of attending the ceremony to honor the decision of those who chose him for the award.
"I felt like it was important to show up because, first of all, we were brought in under the old regime," he explained. "The people who brought me in are no longer there, but I thought we should honor their decision."
Controversial changes
What has Trump done to the Kennedy Center?
After returning to power, Trump announced plans to "terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees" on Truth Social in February.
He then appointed himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center, resulting in the firing of the center's longtime president Deborah Rutter.
Despite the controversial circumstances, O'Brien defended his decision to attend the event, noting that it was "really lovely" because he got to connect with "so many of the young people that have been working at the Kennedy Center."
Employee concerns
O'Brien empathized with Kennedy Center employees amid changes
O'Brien said he felt for the Kennedy Center employees who were "going through a lot" and "don't know what their future is" with the center.
However, he said the grimness of the situation notwithstanding, "something about the situation added to the evening somehow."
"It just felt like this is not a normal event, and we all need to be on our toes and be funny, but also bring some optimism."
Ceremony highlights
Event featured jabs at Trump administration
The award ceremony also took frequent jabs at Trump's administration, including by actor-comedian Will Ferrell.
The event was the first national event at the Kennedy Center since Trump took over in February.
O'Brien, who recently hosted the 97th Academy Awards, will host again next year after the positive response.
The Kennedy Center ceremony will air on May 4 on Netflix.