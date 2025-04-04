Bruce Springsteen to release 83-song box set in June
What's the story
Iconic rock artist Bruce Springsteen, fondly known as The Boss, will be treating his fans with a treasure trove of music.
On June 27, he will release a box set titled Tracks II: The Lost Albums. The collection will include seven new studio albums, displaying material Springsteen wrote and re-recorded between 1983 and 2018.
Collection details
Box set to include 83 songs, hardcover book
The Tracks II: The Lost Albums box set will include a whopping total of 83 songs. Out of these, 74 tracks have never seen the light of day before.
Along with the music, the collection will also boast a 100-page hardcover book, making this a complete package for fans.
This week, he dropped a new song called Rain In The River, which is from his long-lost album Perfect World.
Artist's statement
Springsteen addresses 'lost period' rumors in Instagram video
In an Instagram video, the 75-year-old artist also addressed rumors of a "lost period" in his career during the 1990s.
He said, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having some lost period or something. Really, I was working the whole time."
Springsteen further revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked on completing everything he had stored in his "vault."
Tour
Springsteen and E Street Band set for 2025 European tour
Springsteen and the E Street Band will tour Europe again in May 2025.
In 2023, the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band gave fans a closer look at rehearsals and behind-the-scenes moments.
Springsteen has won 20 Grammys and continues to leave a lasting legacy.
A biopic titled Deliver Me From Nowhere is also in the works, with The Bear star Jeremy Allen White playing Springsteen.