What's the story

The film industry is mourning the demise of veteran actor Manoj Kumar, who died at the age of 87 in Mumbai.

A star of patriotic movies like Purab Aur Paschim and Kranti, Kumar was also a man of principles who didn't shy away from raising his voice.

One such example of this was when he filed a defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan for a scene in their 2007 film Om Shanti Om.