What's the story

The stars of Marvel's much-anticipated film, Thunderbolts, took a unique entry at CinemaCon on Thursday.

Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen, and Wyatt Russell came from the back of Caesars Palace's Colosseum, playfully blaming Russell for their delay.

Pugh introduced the crew as "our new team of glorious misfits" and revealed the film gave her the opportunity to jump off the second tallest building in the world.