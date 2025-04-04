'Thunderbolts': Florence Pugh-David Harbour promise return of classic MCU banter
What's the story
The stars of Marvel's much-anticipated film, Thunderbolts, took a unique entry at CinemaCon on Thursday.
Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen, and Wyatt Russell came from the back of Caesars Palace's Colosseum, playfully blaming Russell for their delay.
Pugh introduced the crew as "our new team of glorious misfits" and revealed the film gave her the opportunity to jump off the second tallest building in the world.
Preview
'Thunderbolts' footage: Action-packed scenes and witty give-and-take
The nearly five-minute-long footage of Thunderbolts opened with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Red Guardian (Harbour) driving a truck with Yelena (Pugh), Ghost (John-Kamen), and John Walker (Russell) seated at the back.
They reach their destination and are welcomed by gunfire as an action sequence unfolds.
Louis-Dreyfus's character, Valentina, announces over the loudspeakers that she left the door unlocked for them to come upstairs.
Storyline
'Thunderbolts' plot: A team of antiheroes confronts their pasts
The official synopsis for Thunderbolts reads, "Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker."
After finding themselves in "a death trap" set by Valentina, these "disillusioned castoffs" are forced to go on a dangerous mission that brings them face-to-face with the "darkest corners of their pasts."
The film hits theaters on May 2.
Twitter Post
The cast arrived in style in the Red Guardian Limo
The cast of #Thunderbolts* arrives at @CaesarsPalace in a certified Red Guardian’s Limo Service limo ahead of #CinemaCon! pic.twitter.com/spdOuTwKL4— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 3, 2025
Other presentations
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' was also showcased at CinemaCon
Along with Thunderbolts, Disney also unveiled new footage from Fantastic Four: First Steps at CinemaCon.
It was revealed that the film's antagonist, a female Silver Surfer, will be played by Julia Garner.
The film's stars, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, were missing.
Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to be released on July 25.