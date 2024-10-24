Summarize Simplifying... In short "Venom: The Last Dance" is set to compete with several Diwali releases, including "Singham Again", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", and "Amaran".

'Venom: The Last Dance' had paid previews on Thursday

'Venom: The Last Dance' aims for ₹5cr opening in India

01:10 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story Tom Hardy's latest superhero film, Venom: The Last Dance, has reportedly sold 35,000 tickets in advance across India's top three national cinema chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—for its Thursday previews. The movie has already collected ₹1cr through these pre-sales. If walk-in audiences are included, the film is projected to collect ₹3cr on Thursday from its paid previews alone. The Sony Marvel film is set for worldwide release on Friday.

'Venom 3' faces stiff competition from Diwali releases

Venom: The Last Dance, the last film in the franchise, will be up against fierce competition at the box office with a slew of Diwali releases. These include Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Amaran, among others. As per Pinkvilla, the film is likely to perform better in South India than North India. Venom: The Last Dance's success will mostly rely on spot bookings and positive word-of-mouth.

'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary' will clash with 'Venom'

Going by the trade analysts' prediction, Venom's third part will aim for a ₹5cr opening in India on Friday. Before the Diwali biggies, it would have a fairly breezy run, with only having to fight it out with the other major October 25 release, Arshad Warsi's Bandaa Singh Chaudhary.